Pender County property tax bills arriving soon

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Pender County property owners can expect to see their tax bills in their mailboxes shortly.

However, residents do not have to wait to review the bill. It is available now online.

“Visit the county website at www.pendercountync.gov/taxbill,” said Pender County Tax Administrator Justian Pound.

The Pender County Tax Collections office is responsible for the collection of all property taxes levied by Pender County and the municipalities of Burgaw, Watha, St. Helena, and Atkinson. Property tax bills disclose the taxable value, as well as the tax rate for EMS, Fire, and Solid Waste.

North Carolina law prohibits exemptions from solid waste fees. Pender County’s solid waste fee is $220. If a resident pays for private trash curbservice, the county’s fee is $110 for recycling only. This appears on the tax bill.

Pound said Pender County taxpayers should contact the tax office with questions or adjustments. He said the dedicated staff in the tax department will respond promptly to all telephone calls. The tax office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a..m. – 5 p.m.

“Penalties and Interest does not begin until early January 5, 2022,” said Pound. He cautions folks, “try not to wait until the end of the year, paying early will allow you to avoid the late-season rush. As we approach the end of the year, our office will extend hours to serve members of the community who want to pay their tax bill in person.”

Tax bills do not require a trip to the tax office, located at 300 E. Fremont St. in Burgaw. Taxes may be paid online, by phone or via mail and can be accepted any time of day by using the dropbox located in front of the tax office.

“The Pender County Tax Collections Office is dedicated to serving the citizens with the utmost respect, an outstanding level of service, and to provide quality information,” said George Brown, Chairman of the Pender County Board of County Commissioners.

The Tax Collectors Office is solely responsible for the collection of taxes and fees. Any questions regarding listing, billing, and assessed values should be directed to the Tax Assessor’s Office by phoning 910-259-1221.