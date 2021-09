LELAND, NC (WWAY) — H2Go reported two separate spills of untreated wastewater on Wednesday. They happened at Lift Station #56 and Lift Station #16 on Old Fayetteville Rd due to the recent rain.

The Town of Leland wrote in a release that the discharge resulted in approximately 4,800 gallons per lift station that flowed into Sturgeon Creek.

The overflow was reported to the North Carolina Division of Water Quality on Thursday.