Annual ARTfall being held through October 2nd at Hannah Block Historic USO Arts Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Hannah Block Historic USO Arts Center is currently hosting its 6th annual ARTfall.

The event is open every day through October 2nd.

Admission is free, but masks are required.

Organizers say almost every kind of art is on display, and that even the most casual art fan will enjoy the show.

“We want everyone to enjoy the art,” Thalian Community Theater executive director Susan Habas said. “But we also want them to look and enjoy and be proud of this wonderful building, which will celebrate its 80th anniversary this December.”

Habas says they continue to try making the exhibit bigger and better each year.