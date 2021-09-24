Brunswick County agencies train by simulating nighttime boat crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Four emergency services agencies came together for a training exercise in Oak Island Thursday night.

The Town of Oak Island says more than 20 people and over a dozen response vehicles covering land, water, and air took part in the training.

“The exercise successfully completed its objectives to further develop and strengthen interagency coordination during nighttime over-water search and recovery, as well as integrating new techniques with aerial drone technology,” the town wrote in a release to WWAY.

The exercise scenario involved a boat crash with multiple victims on Sheep Island.

The exercise lasted just under two hours, and “showcased the dramatic reduction of time in search operations that can be made from proper use of aerial imagery and well trained interagency coordination.”