WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 2021 Cape Fear Fair and Expo returns on October 29th and runs through November 7th at the Wilmington International Airport.

After being cancelled last year for the pandemic, fair and expo manager Skip Watkins says this year proof of vaccination will not be required, but masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Watkins says they are following the same basic guidelines as the State Fair with plans for a safe and exciting event.