Concerts, movies return to Founders Park in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is bringing back Live at the Park and Movies in the Park. They are free events at Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive.

The concert series kicks off with Chocolate Chip & Co. on Thursday, Sept. 30. All concerts start at 6:30 p.m. and will feature local food trucks on site.

Other bands and dates for Live at the Park are listed below:

• Oct. 7: ACE Party Band

• Oct. 28: The Tonez

Movies in the Park begin at sunset. Pets and alcohol are not allowed.

Movies and dates are listed below:

• Oct. 2: Raya and The Last Dragon

• Oct. 16: Hocus Pocus

• Dec. 11: Elf

Live at the Park was put on hold in 2020 because of the pandemic. Movies in the Park returned this spring and summer but were scaled back to accommodate state health and safety guidelines.

“We’re so excited to bring the community together again for our concerts and movies in Founders Park,” Mayor Brenda Bozeman said. “If this last year and a half has taught us anything, it’s that we’re stronger together. We look forward to celebrating that renewed sense of community and the people who make Leland so special with music and movies under the stars.”

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and coolers.