NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Authorities need your help looking for a man missing out of New Hanover County.

Brandon Lee Valentine, 27, was last seen in the 800 block of Tisbury Lane.

- Advertisement -

He is described as 5’7″ and weighs 150 lbs. He has blue eyes and short dark brown/blonde hair. Valentine was last seen wearing black short, a green shirt, and yellow Crocs.

If you know anything, contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.