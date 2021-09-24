Man runs Wrightsville Beach Triathlon for friend with stage 4 cancer

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — This weekend’s Wrightsville Beach Triathlon has one competitor running for a good cause. Jim Bader is running for his friend, Cameron Hughes.

Hughes was diagnosed with stage four cancer after a routine doctor’s appointment. Now, the 51-year-old father and husband is fighting for his life, and friends like Bader are trying to raise awareness.

Bader hasn’t run competitively in years, but this year he is running the Tri holding a sign reading “Courage 4 Cam”.

“So, the best thing would be to let as many people know as possible that Cam Hughes is going through a tough time, but he’s going to make it to the finish line,” Bader said.

You can watch Bader and other athletes compete tomorrow on the Wrightsville Beach Loop.