Man sentenced to prison for robbing Wilmington bank with screwdriver

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Friday, a Wilmington man was sentenced to at least four and a half years in prison for bank robbery.

Glenn Alin Martinoff pleaded guilty to the charge earlier this year.

- Advertisement -

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Martinoff, 68, entered the Dogwood State Bank in Wilmington on January 10, 2021 while brandishing a large screwdriver and wearing a surgical mask, gloves, sunglasses, and baseball cap.

Martinoff went behind the teller counter, stated that it was a robbery and took $6,460 before taking off. Investigators responded and obtained surveillance video, including that of Martinoff’s getaway vehicle, and were able to determine that the car was for sale at a nearby dealership. At the dealership, investigators found the getaway vehicle and a copy of Martinoff’s license, which he had provided when he took the vehicle for a test drive earlier that day. Investigators then obtained a search warrant for Martinoff’s apartment where they found the stolen cash, along with clothing items worn by Martinoff during the robbery, and the screwdriver. Martinoff has two prior federal bank robbery convictions from 1991 and 1996.