A Carolina couple made their first-ever trip to the beach at 90 years old!

Bobby and Mary Reed from Marion, North Carolina took a vacation down to Myrtle Beach with their family earlier this month.

The Reeds rode golf carts and went fishing, but say the highlight was actually getting to see the beach.

The couple says they’ve always wanted to visit the beach, but were just too busy, making this trip the experience of a lifetime.

