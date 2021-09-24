Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots available at NHRMC, Bladen Hospital

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two area hospitals will be offering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shots starting next week.

Starting Monday, Cape Fear Valley Health, including at Bladen Hospital, will offer the booster shot at all its vaccine clinic locations and primary care offices during their regular clinic hours.

Shots will be available Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bladen Hospital Main Lobby, located at 501 S. Poplar Street in Elizabethtown. All clinics accept walk-ins, though appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made here.

Also starting Monday, New Hanover Regional Medical Center will offer booster shots to those eligible, however it will be appointments only.

NHRMC Vaccination Clinic (2131 S. 17th St., Wilmington, NC) is generally open Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Select Novant Health and NHRMC Physician Group primary care clinics

Retail pharmacies and others also will offer booster doses. If an individual is seeking a more convenient time or location they can visit the NCDHHS location finder, here.

How to schedule:

1. NHRMC.org/COVID: Anyone can schedule an appointment online.

2. Established patients of NHRMC Physician Group primary care locations can use their NHRMC MyChart to schedule an appointment.

People who are eligible for boosters include the following:

Those who are 65 years old or older and residents in long-term care settings.

Those who are ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions*.

Those who are ages 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions.

Those who are ages 18 to 64 who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.

All non-immunocompromised individuals must be at least six months past their completion of the first Pfizer two-dose series. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine has an approved booster dose. People who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine can only receive a third shot if they are immunocompromised. At this time, there is no approved booster for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The Pfizer booster is not approved for those under 18 years of age.

* Qualifying underlying medical conditions include: