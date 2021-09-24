Residents in Pender and New Hanover counties eligible to take part in GenX exposure study

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Residents in two southeastern North Carolina counties have the opportunity to take part in a GenX Exposure Study.
The purpose of the study is to learn more about per and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and how they will impact human health.
On the weekends of September 24-26 and October 15-17, NC State University will be enrolling people ages 6 and older for the exposure study. This is for residents in New Hanover and Pender counties.
Participants will have to complete a questionnaire, provide a urine sample and agree to be contacted over time. For your time and consideration, you will receive $20 cash. Click here for more details.