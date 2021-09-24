Sunset Jams concerts move to Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Sunset Jams concerts are moving to Elizabethtown.
The Elizabethtown – White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce says North Tower Band will play on Friday, October 1, starting at 7 p.m. at the Cape Fear Valley Farmers Market in Elizabethtown.
This is the third concert in the Sunset Jam Concert Series, a free event offered by the Cape Fear Valley Bladen Healthcare and the Elizabethtown – White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
The previous two concerts have been at Goldston’s Beach.