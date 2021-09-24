Troopers ask witnesses to come forward in deadly hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Rd.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Troopers are pleading to the public for any information on a deadly hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road last weekend.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday near McQuillan Drive.

Ammad Brown, 25, was hit and killed after he pulled on the side of the road due to a flat tire.

On Friday, troopers were able to provide a better description of the suspect’s vehicle, saying it was a 2014 dark color Honda Civic LX , most likely black. There is significant damage to front passenger-side bumper, front passenger-side headlight assembly broken, front passenger fender, and the passenger mirror will be missing from the car.

“We do know there are witnesses that passed by the scene and probably saw the victim outside of the vehicle, or possibly saw the suspect’s vehicle apply brakes or swerve near the victim’s car which was parked on the right shoulder of CB road facing north,” NCSHP wrote in a release to WWAY. “Anyone that drove by the collision scene around 1:00 a.m. should call us.”

Anyone will information should call (910) 395-3917 or *HP and ask for First Sergeant M. K. Young.