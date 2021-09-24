Welcome Home Angel poised to spread it’s wings

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Locally-founded nonprofit, Welcome Home Angel, recently made a surprise announcement while introducing its new executive director Craig Wagner.

It is going national.

Wagner was hired to help the navigate and build the infrastructure to start other Welcome Home Angel chapters across the country.

“Our first location will be Chicago, with Meg (Caswell) leading the charge,” Wagner says. “As an HGTV Design Star and national designer who enhanced our prominence as the host of the Welcome Home Angel TV Show on The Design Network, this seems like a natural first step for us to begin expanding since Meg has been involved with so many room makeovers, and whose passion for this cause will ensure its success.”

Founded in 2007, Welcome Home Angel is volunteer-driven and provides needed relief to families of chronically ill, injured, and developmentally disabled children through functional room makeovers. The organization announced it already has five pending cases ready for makeovers after reactivating post pandemic.

Wagner was most recently Chief Marketing & Engagement Officer for Lower Cape Fear LifeCare and President/CEO of United Way of Onslow County. He was also named a Wilmington Biz Top 100 ‘Innovator’ and has received East Carolina University’s 40 Under 40 award for his leadership in community service.

