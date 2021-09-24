Wilmington man on post-release for murder found guilty on gun charge

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man on post-release supervision for a 2007 murder conviction is heading back to prison, according to the district attorney’s office.

A release states 38-year-old Daryl Spencer Scott was convicted by a New Hanover County jury on Thursday for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Following the verdict, Judge William Bland sentenced Scott to serve between 19 and 32 months.

Officer Andrew Pagan with the Wilmington Police Department testified that he saw a passenger in Scott’s vehicle engage in what he believed was a drug transaction on Princess Place Drive on February 14, 2020. Shortly thereafter, Pagan stopped Scott’s car because it had expired tags. Under the driver’s seat, officers found a loaded handgun that Scott admitted belonged to him. Drug paraphernalia, including a scale and bindles used to package heroin, were also seized.

The release states Scott was previously convicted of second-degree murder for his role in the 2007 drive-by murder of Willie Duane Davis. He received a 12 ½ to 16 year sentence in that case. Three other men were also charged and convicted.

Scott currently has other pending drug charges in New Hanover County following an arrest in July of this year.