Wilmington recycling company ‘Turtletrash’ turns your trash into treasures

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new coastal-conscience waste and recycling company is working to keep plastics local and out of the ocean.

Turtletrash was launched in July by Brice Barnett and Kelsey Smart. The company is currently only doing plastic pickups in the southern part of Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach, but they hope to expand.

They collect your plastic, separate it by what kind of plastic it is, shred it up, then put them into a machine that melts the plastic into all kinds of creations like pots and coasters.

The duo said plastic can be a great resource, but too much of it is being produced.

“The problem in the single-use stuff and it is ending up in our oceans, unfortunately,” Barnett said. “It’s hurting our marine life,” Smart added. “Yeah, like sea turtles,” Barnett said. “So it’s really important right now to be diverting this stuff from the ocean and recycling it locally and keeping things circulating.”

In addition to donating to local sea turtle rescues, the two hope to create a partnership with local schools to teach children about the importance of recycling.

For more information, visit the Turtletrash website.