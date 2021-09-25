Clean Eatz hosts its annual national convention in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) —Today, one Wilmington based business, that has grown to have franchises across the country, wrapped up its annual national convention in Wrightsville Beach.

Clean Eatz is nearing its 10-year anniversary, and is one of the nationally leading quick-serve/meal plan franchise model businesses in the U.S.

The convention was held at the Blockade Runner in Wrightsville Beach and took place September 23-25.

92 franchise owners from 21 states across the country were in attendance at the convention, and were able to attend surf lessons, participate in a 5K on Wrightsville Beach, and enjoy a fire walking performance.

The theme of the convention was “Work Life Balance”, and Clean Eatz owners Evonne and Don Varady said it was greatly appreciated by franchisees.

“So, the convention to them is just…they all get like a regroup, right. They get to talk to their other owners, get some problems solved, they get a little bit of information, and they get that energy to take back to their communities,” said Evonne Varady, Clean Eatz owner.

Clean Eatz began franchising 5 years ago, and currently has 65 cafes across the country.