Dozens of volunteers spend the morning planting a community garden at Greenfield Lake

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of volunteers turned out Saturday to plant a community garden of leafy greens and root vegetables at Greenfield Lake in Wilmington.

The project was made possible through a grant from H&R Block, who chose Greenfield Lake as one of just 10 spots in the country to place a garden out of over a thousand nominations.

Organizers say the garden is meant for everyone in the community, and will benefit more than just those in the area around Greenfield Lake.

“We’ll be growing a lot of food,” organization co-founder Jordan Timpy said. “Probably more than the individuals who sponsor the beds can use. So we’re hoping to partner with other organizations in town to donate some of that food.”

Timpy says everyone is encouraged to visit the project to help keep the garden looking nice.