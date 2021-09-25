NHCS holds a job fair to fill a number of openings within the school system

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools currently has numerous openings around the area, and held a job fair Saturday in an attempt to fill those roles.

The career fair was held at the Board of Education Center, where turnout was even better than expected throughout the day.

Available jobs included cafeteria workers, bus drivers and teachers, among many others.

School representatives say the job fair was meant to streamline the hiring process for the schools and those applying.

“This is one stop shopping today,” human resources supervisor Debbie Trafton said. “You can come and you can apply, you can learn about the job, you can have an interview. And if everything goes really well, you may have a job offer by the time you walk out the door.”

Trafton says most people who attended the event were well qualified and prepared for the jobs being offered.