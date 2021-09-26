Local band ‘Audiomelt’ gains the attention of thousands on TikTok

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A new local band from the Cape Fear region is going viral on TikTok, gaining thousands of views and followers.

The rock and metal band “Audiomelt” consists of four members, ranging from ages 15 to 20.

Landon Clark is the band’s vocalist and plays guitar, Joshua Cook is the drummer, Nico Holt plays lead guitar, and Owen Wasterval is the band’s bass guitar player. Band members are students at Cape Fear Community College, North Brunswick High School, and Laney High School. Audiomelt has been raking in hundreds of thousands of views on videos the band posts on the app “TikTok”.

Band members shared they were surprised when they gained thousands of likes and views, in what seemed to be overnight success.

“It’s been astonishing really,” said Landon Clark, vocalist.

“I mean, we try to put out like the best videos we can, and just hope they do well, and when it started doing well, I was like wow this is really cool. So, we just really appreciate it,” said Joshua Cook, drummer.

“Hopefully, in the next few years we’ll be on tour. That’s the dream, going around the country, showing people our own music,” said Nico Holt, lead guitarist.

Audiomelt has been a collective for one year, and has already played on multiple stages in the Coastal Carolinas. The band is scheduled to play their next show at Hooligans Pub and Music Hall in Jacksonville next Sunday, and is preparing to record their debut album.