Wilmington Police searching for missing teen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen who was last seen getting into an Uber.

15-year-old Nadia Marie Sutton is 6’1″ weighing around 200 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair.

She was last seen Saturday morning on Lancaster Road in Wilmington wearing a gray t-shirt and dark colored tights. She stated she was taking an Uber to go to her job at Mayfaire.

She has a belly button piercing and a left nose piercing.

If you see her you are asked to contact Wilmington Police.