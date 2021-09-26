Wilmington’s first natural wine bar holds grand opening ceremony

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You now have another option when it comes to the types of wine available around the Cape Fear.

Wilmington’s first natural wine bar opened this weekend at the corner of Queen Street and 15th Street, debuting a selection of wines available by the glass.

The concept isn’t new, but promises organic wines that are made by independent producers.

General manager Kristin Wood says the feedback has been promising so far.

“They’re in there trying it and they’re loving it thus far, which is pretty awesome,” Wood said. “There’s nothing super rare about these wines. They’re just made in a smaller batch. They are truly well farmed and limited human intervention.”

Wood says the wine is currently only available at the bar, but will be for sale by the bottle in the market next door soon.