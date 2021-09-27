43rd Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament begins Thursday at Dutchman Creek Park

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament is on again this year!

The 43rd annual fishing tournament is kicking off Thursday, running through Saturday.

For the second year in a row, the tournament is being held in a location other than the Southport Marina, as the area is still finishing repairs from Hurricane Isaias.

Instead, it will be at Dutchman Creek Park off Fish Factory Road in Southport.

Last year’s tournament had over 500 participants, with organizers saying they expect another great turnout this year.

“On Saturday night we’ll have another band, we’ll have some food out here,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Karen Sphar said. “They’re going to serve some salt and pepper catfish, and some chicken and sausage. It’s just going to be a really fun time.”

The final weigh in is Saturday, followed by an end-of-tournament celebration.