Booster vaccine appointments now open in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Health Services says those who qualify for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster can now schedule an appointment to get one at its main clinic in Shallotte.

Booster vaccines are available only to the following people who have been fully vaccinated for six months or more with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine

People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine

People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine

At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for emergency authorized use as a booster vaccine. Individuals must receive the same version of the vaccine for any subsequent doses for which they are eligible.

Brunswick County Health Services offers two ways to schedule an appointment: