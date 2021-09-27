Brunswick County Schools will offer optional on-site COVID testing for students, staff

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools will be offering on-site free COVID-19 testing starting on October 4.

The district says this will help provide convenient accessibility should a student or staff member need to be tested to return to school.

- Advertisement -

The program is in conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and is optional for all students and staff of BCS.

A parent or guardian must register any minor under 18 years old via online consent forms. They’ll give a one-time consent and HIPAA authorization to share testing results with all necessary parties. All testing information is confidential and results are expected to be available in hours.

The tests are administered by school nurses who have been trained to provide the service.

More information on the program, a sample video of a student being tested, and the online consent forms for each school can be here.