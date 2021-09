NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A teacher’s assistant with New Hanover County Schools has died from COVID complications.

According to the principal of Castle Hayne Elementary School, Denise Coates contracted the virus while Vermont supporting a family member.

The principal shared the news in a letter that can be read here.

Prior to working at the school, Coates worked at Ashley High. She had been with the district since 2017.

Grief counselors were at the school on Monday for students and staff.