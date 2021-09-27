Emergency blood and platelet shortage: Red Cross supplies drop to lowest levels since 2015

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage and must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs.

Donors of all blood types – especially type O – and and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to overcome this current shortage.

Blood donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year as many delayed giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country due to the delta variant. As cases spiked in August, blood donor participation decreased about 10%, but blood product distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing blood donations in recent weeks.

Historically low inventory levels

The national Red Cross blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year since 2015, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks. The supply of types O positive and O negative blood, the most needed blood types by hospitals, dropped to less than a half-day supply at times over the last month − well below the ideal five-day supply.

“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood and platelets is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”

Make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

· As a thank-you, all those who come to donate through Sept. 30 and help tackle the emergency blood shortage will receive a limited-edition football-inspired T-shirt while supplies last, plus a coupon for a free haircut via email from Sport Clips Haircuts.*

· All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.**

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 27-Oct.15

Brunswick

Calabash:

10/7/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Calabash Elks Lodge, 937 Carter Road

10/8/2021: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., South Brunswick Islands Rotary Club, 670 Hickman Road NW

Leland:

10/8/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Brunswick Forest Community Blood Drive, 2701 Brunswick Forest Parkway

Oak Island:

9/29/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Oak Island Moose Lodge, 4239 Long Beach Rd

Shallotte:

10/13/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Beach House Harley Davidson, 100 Harley Davidson Drive

Southport:

10/11/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 East Nash Street

10/15/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Indian Trail Meeting Hall, 113 W Moore Street

_______________

Columbus

Chadbourn:

10/5/2021: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Chadbourn Baptist Church, 504 N Howard St.

_______________

New Hanover

Carolina Beach:

9/29/2021: 9:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Carolina Beach Presbyterian Church, 1209 N lake Boulevard

Castle Hayne:

9/28/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cape Fear Community College – North Campus, 4500 Blue Clay Road

Kure Beach:

10/14/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher, 900 Loggerhead Road

Wilmington:

9/27/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampton Inn, 2320 South 17th Street

9/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

9/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

9/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

9/30/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1939 Independence Blvd

9/30/2021: 10:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

10/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

10/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

10/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

10/4/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

10/5/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

10/6/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington VA, 1705 Gardner Rd

10/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

10/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

10/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

10/11/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Port City Community Church, 250 Vision Drive

10/11/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

10/12/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

10/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

_______________

Pender

Hampstead:

10/4/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Topsail Presbyterian Church, 16249 US Hwy 17

10/15/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Salters Haven, 39 Passage Point