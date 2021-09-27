Fidelity to hire 1,500 more at company’s North Carolina hub

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC (AP) — Financial services giant Fidelity has announced it will create more than 1,500 additional jobs in the Raleigh-Durham area.

Gov. Roy Cooper joined company leaders at their Research Triangle Park campus on Monday to unveil the news of the technology-related and customer service jobs.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this year Boston-based Fidelity also announced several hundred new jobs at the park.

In May, the company had well over 4,000 employees in the state. The company did not give a salary range for the jobs announced Monday.

The expansion comes as more people have become interested in stocks and other investments during the COVID-19 pandemic.