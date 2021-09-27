Fight among brothers ends with one being stabbed, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police say a fight between two brothers ended with one being stabbed over the weekend in Wilmington.

WPD officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 2000 block of Kent Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Police say two brothers were involved in a fight earlier in the day and continued it later that afternoon at one of their homes.

41-year-old Benjamin Patrick Jr. fired a gun from outside the home and through the front door, police say. He then reportedly broke a window and attempted to break in where he was stabbed by the victim. WPD says when officers arrived, they worked to calm Patrick down, who eventually dropped the weapon.

Patrick was taken into custody and transported to NHRMC for medical treatment.

He has been charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Discharge Firearm Occupied Dwelling, Discharge Firearm in Reckless Manner, and Breaking or Entering.

Patrick is currently being held under a $600,000 secured bond.