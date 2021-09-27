Indie thriller ‘Breakwater’ to start filming in Wilmington next week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Filming for a new indie movie is set to get underway in Wilmington next week.

According to filming permits, “Breakwater” will be shooting interior and exterior scenes in the 3800 block of Wilshire Blvd. on Monday. No impact is expected on traffic in the area.

- Advertisement -

Variety.com reports Dermot Mulroney, of “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and “August: Osage County,” will star in the indie thriller. “Breakwater” will see Mulroney star as prison inmate Ray Childress, who charges a just-released fellow prisoner with finding his daughter. The ex-con soon discovers the daughter’s past may be more dangerous than anything he’s faced in prison.