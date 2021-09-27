Organizations to host Wilmington municipal candidate forum

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The League of Women Voters of the Lower Cape Fear, New Hanover County NAACP, and Cape Fear Housing Coalition are hosting a City of Wilmington Mayoral & Municipal Candidate Forum on Tuesday, September 28 at 6 p.m. via zoom.

Voters participating in the Wilmington Municipal Election will decide who will be the Mayor of Wilmington and who will represent them on city council.

Early voting begins Thursday, October 14 and continues until Saturday, October 30.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 2.

Questions for the candidates will be accepted at nhcnaacp@gmail.com or communications@lwvlcf.org until 4 PM on September 28th.

During the forum, questions will be accepted as time allows.

Citizens can register for the forum in advance at: https://bit.ly/3jyVybD