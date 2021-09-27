Pfizer booster shots available in New Hanover, Brunswick counties for eligible patients

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY) — Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shots are now available in New Hanover and Brunswick counties, days after receiving FDA approval.

According to the CDC:

- Advertisement -

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine

receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine

receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine

receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine

Brunswick County health director Cris Harrelson says you can make an appointment to visit the drive-thru clinic at the old Coastal Cinemas building in Shallotte if you meet the requirements.

Those wanting to get the booster due to a job that potentially exposes them to the virus will not be required to prove that potential exposure.

“You self-attest, so if you feel you’re in an environment where you are exposed to COVID-19 and you have that risk then I would recommend getting the booster shot,” Harrelson said.

Those who originally got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not eligible to receive the Pfizer booster.

“We hope to see Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters released in the next few months,” Harrelson said.

A third dose of the vaccine has been approved for some people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. You can read more from the CDC here.

Harrelson says no immediate side effects were seen during the first day of booster shots.

“It’s still early so we’ll be watching for those things and we have personnel on-site to observe.”

Those wanting to schedule a booster shot appointment with the Brunswick County Health Department can do so here or by calling 910.253.2339 Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Those wanting to schedule an appointment in New Hanover or Brunswick counties through Novant Health can do so here.