Thousands of frozen Digiorno pizzas recalled due to mislabeling

(CNN) — People who bought Digiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni pizza may not have gotten what they thought they did.

Nestle is recalling about 28,000 pans of those frozen pies because some of the boxes actually contain the company’s three meat pizza. That’s a problem due to the fact that those pizzas contain soy protein, which is a common allergen.

The ingredient isn’t listed on the box for pepperoni pizza.

So far, no one has reported any illness from eating the mislabeled products.

The incorrectly identified pizzas were sold across the country.

They have expiration dates of March 2022.