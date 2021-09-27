Video game design studio opens up shop in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A game design company which develops software, game content, and gaming systems for lotteries and charitable gaming opened a new studio in Wilmington on Monday.

Grover Gaming is based out of Greenville and was founded in 2003.

There are currently two game development teams in Wilmington, planning to grow to six over the next few years, creating 70 to 80 new jobs.

The teams include 3D artists, programmers, and quality testers, among others.

The company has been named in the top 200 fastest growing companies in the country by Inc. Magazine.

General manager Dotty Hales says expanding the business to Wilmington was an easy choice.

“We are really excited to be specifically part of this historical district down here in Wilmington,” Hales said. “It’s just great businesses, great restaurants, great shops, great people. And we’re excited to be integrated into this community, see how we fit in, and help other local businesses.”

Grover Gaming is hiring for several positions. You can find out more here.