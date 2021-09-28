Food Bank recruiting sites to feed children in Eastern NC

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina (the Food Bank) is recruiting sites to serve as sponsors of the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).

CACFP is a federally funded program that fills the nutrition gap when other federal meal programs are not operating. It ensures children receive nutritious meals after school: at schools, community & recreation centers, YMCAs, Boys & Girls Clubs, & other sites.

Meals consist of an entrée, low-fat milk, a fruit, and a vegetable, and are distributed Monday through Friday at a designated time. The Food Bank provides training and tools.

Applicants must be a nonprofit or 501(c)3 organization, serve a minimum of 25 school-age children and teens daily, and operate in a low-income area. Sites must offer enrichment activities daily and at least 50% of participating children at a site must be eligible for free/reduced-price meals. Food Safety certification from ServSafe Training or N.C. Safe Plates Certified Food Protection manager program must be obtained and sites must attend one after-school meal training.