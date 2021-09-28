Former North Topsail Beach police officer accused of stealing guns from department

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (AP) — A former North Carolina police officer has been accused of stealing guns from the police department where he worked.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says former North Topsail Beach police officer Mark William Ray Jr. is charged with 15 counts of obtaining property by false pretense, embezzlement, and felony conversion.

- Advertisement -

The SBI says the North Topsail Beach police chief asked the agency in March to investigate suspected thefts of several firearms being held as evidence at the police department.

Agents determined that the guns were sold or pawned at local pawn shops.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)