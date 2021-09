NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Multiple agencies responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

New Hanover County Fire Rescue, assisted by Wilmington Fire Department, Carolina Beach Fire Department, and Kure Beach Fire Department, responded to the blaze at 1:53 p.m.

There were two people home at the time, NHCFR said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

We are working to get more information.