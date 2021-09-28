NCDOT Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Outreach event hosted in Whiteville

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways in partnership with its Office of Civil Rights started hosting outreach events in all 14 highway divisions in 2021.

One of those events took place at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville this past Saturday.

In a video posted to NCDOT Southern Coast’s Twitter page Burnis Rollinson, of Delco, said the event was “very, very informative.”

For more details on the NCDOT’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Outreach, click here.