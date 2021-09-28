New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity looking for input

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity is hosting a virtual round table Tuesday night.

Subjects include transportation, buildings, programs at libraries, area parks and gardens, the senior resource center, veteran services, the Cape Fear Museum, the N.C. Cooperative Extension and the Arboretum.

They are looking for the public’s response.

The virtual discussion will be on Zoom from 6-6:45 P.M.

Discussion can be accessed on Zoom using the link below:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81170478533?pwd=V1NvaDlndVJtakZ4dUJZVnBnNmVZQT09; Passcode: 192253