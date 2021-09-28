New Hanover has strong performance in home opener

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The New Hanover Wildcats have won their first game at Legion for the fall of 2021, defeating the North Brunswick Scorpions 22-19.

The Wildcats were lead by the ground attack and the offensive line. Sophomore Caden Morton scored New Hanover’s two touchdowns. They improve to 2-3 in the fall.

For North Brunswick, the R.J. Green to Seth D’Lhouy combination was working. They had two touchdowns together, and Green found Caden Cook in the endzone near the end of the game on a hail mary. Scorps fall to 2-2.

Check out the highlights in the video.