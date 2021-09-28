Gas leak closes portion of Princess Street in Wilmington

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Some students at New Hanover High School were evacuated due to a gas leak on Tuesday morning.

The Wilmington Fire Department tweeted just before 11 a.m. about the evacuation but the student have since returned to class.

- Advertisement -

Wilmington police say the leak was caused by construction crews hitting a gas line.

The gas leak closed a portion of Princess Street from 13th to 14th streets and it will remain shut down so that crews can perform additional work.

You are asked by police to avoid the area and find alternate routes.