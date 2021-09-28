Ohio school board tells teachers told to remove rainbows from classrooms

NEW RICHMOND, OH (WKRC) — Teachers in a Ohio school district have been told to remove any rainbows from their rooms. Without calling it out specifically, the directive is aimed at references to LGBTQ issues.

The email directing teachers to remove rainbows from their classrooms went out late last week to teachers at New Richmond Middle School. It followed a school board meeting earlier in the week where the board got an earful.

Michelle Johnson spoke at the board meeting. She is president of New Richmond Pride.

“406 students just lost the support they need from their staff and from their peers, just like that with one decision,” Johnson said.

Members of New Richmond Pride, a pro-LGBTQ group in the small riverside town east of Cincinnati, turned out in force to the school board meeting after teachers were told to remove certain imagery from their classrooms. One teacher was even told to remove a quote from poet Maya Angelou, “Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud,” and it showed the picture of a rainbow. She was also told to remove a banner that said, “WELCOME” with each letter representing a color in the rainbow.

