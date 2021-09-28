Red Bull hosting Foam Wreckers surf competition Saturday

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WWAY) – Red Bull is hosting an anti-competition competition for surfers Saturday at the Columbia Street Beach Access in Wrightsville.

What does that mean? The only way to win – have the most fun.

- Advertisement -

“Red Bull Foam Wreckers” – a new event series from the mind of “freesurfer” Jamie O’Brien, produced by Red Bull and Catch Surf – is a participatory surfing event series where only foam (soft-top) surfboards are allowed, and it’s coming to Wrightsville Beach on Saturday, October 2nd. Prizes are up for grabs for those that showcase the most creative, sportive moves throughout the day. Surfers of all skill levels are encouraged to sign up.

The timetable for the event looks like this:

Registration: 9:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Prelims: 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Semis: 2:30 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.

Expression Session: 3:50 – 4:20 p.m.

Finals: 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.