Warehouse and office space in demand as film industry booms in the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington is living up to its name as “Hollywood East” with more than a half dozen films currently in various stages of production.
As of Monday, there were five productions shooting films and two additional projects prepping to film in the coming month according to Johnny Griffin with the Wilmington Film Commission.
“Two are independent feature films and all the rest are series productions,” Griffin said.
All this activity, he says, is big and impressive for Wilmington’s film industry.
While the Cape Fear region was already poised to celebrate its biggest production year ever, Griffin says there are additional projects that may be coming here before the end of the year. This, he says, will make 2021’s figures even more impressive.
At EUE/Screen Gems Studios on N. 23rd Street in Wilmington, there is no room for additional productions right now.
Griffin says that’s because Screen Gems has no space available. He says most movie productions usually maintain some office or warehouse space at the facility even if their productions don’t require use of the facility’s sound stages.
With space in demand, Griffin says three productions right now don’t have any presence at all at Screen Gems.
He says Wilmington lacks available warehouse and office space in which movie production companies typically need for storing props, costumes and support staff.
The in-state spending figure eclipses the state’s previous record of $373 million from 2012, when “Iron Man 3,” “We’re The Millers,” “Revolution,” “Homeland” and “Banshee” were filmed in the state.
To date, major productions that have been awarded N.C. film and entertainment grants for 2021 are as follows:
- Florida Man – Season 1: Created by Donald Todd and executive produced by Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films, Netflix’s upcoming series centers around a struggling ex-cop (Edgar Ramírez), who returns to his home state of Florida to find a mobster’s runaway girlfriend. What should’ve been a quick gig soon turns into a wild odyssey. Featuring a slate of acclaimed directors such as EP Miguel Arteta and starring Ramírez alongside a cast including Anthony LaPaglia and Abbey Lee, Florida Man production is now underway and will continue into November in the greater Wilmington area.
- The Summer I Turned Pretty – Season 1: Produced by wiip Studios in association with Amazon Studios, the series is about the magic of that one perfect summer.
- Our Kind of People – Season 1: Hailing from Twentieth Century Television, and scheduled to premiere on FOX this September, “Our Kind of People” is the story of a single mom, who risks it all and moves her family to a vineyard with hopes of taking her natural hair care line to the next level by infiltrating the African American elite in the Oak Bluffs community. Production is underway in and around Wilmington for the series.
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret: Lionsgate Studios returned to the state for the production for this feature film based on Judy Blume’s best-selling novel. Production took place this past Spring with cameras rolling in Cabarrus, Gaston, Mecklenburg, and Union Counties.
- The Peripheral – Season 1: From Amazon Studios, this production is set in the future where technology has subtly altered society.
- Echoes – Season 1: “Echoes” begins filming in September and is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing. The production will be based out of EUE/Screen Gems Studios as it films in and around Southeastern North Carolina, with plans for filming key scenes in other parts of the state.
- Along for the Ride: Adapted for the screen and directed by Sofia Alvarez, this Netflix feature is based on the YA novel of the same name from New York Times bestselling author Sarah Dessen. The film marks the directorial debut for Sofia Alvarez (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”) and stars newcomer Emma Pasarow, Belmont Cameli, Kate Bosworth, Laura Kariuki with Andie MacDowell and Dermot Mulroney. The summer before college Auden (Emma Pasarow) meets the mysterious Eli (Belmont Cameli), a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted. The film is produced by Screen Arcade’s Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman and Executive Produced by Screen Arcade’s Alyssa Rodrigues, Sian McArthur, and Erika Hampson. “Along For the Ride” wrapped filming in New Hanover County in June.
- Line Sisters: Hailing from the North Carolina-based production company Swirl Films, comes a made-for-TV movie for Lifetime about a group of best friends who experience a tragic accident while pledging a sorority and agree to cover it up. Now, 10 years later the girls start experiencing things that make them think maybe the accident didn’t happen as they thought. The project completed filming in New Hanover County earlier this year.
- One Summer: A made-for-TV movie, from production companies The Cartel and Crown Media that is set to premiere on September 26 on the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Channel, “One Summer” centers around a widower who brings his family to his wife’s hometown for a summer vacation, discovering old and new love along the way. Production recently took place in Brunswick and New Hanover counties.
- County Line: All In and County Line: No Fear: County Line: All In and County Line: No Fear are sequels to the original County Line movie, continuing the story of Sheriff Alden Rockwell as he solves crimes and brings justice to his home and neighboring counties. The movies, which star Tom Wopat (“Dukes of Hazzard”) and Patricia Richardson (“Home Improvement”), were filmed earlier this year in the greater Charlotte area, including at Media-Comm Studios. Both films were produced by Alpha Productions, a subsidiary of INSP Films, and distributed by Imagicomm Entertainment.
- Christmas in Harmony: A second made-for-TV movie from The Cartel and Crown Media to air on one of the Hallmark channels, “Christmas in Harmony” tells the story of a woman who returns home to re-discover herself, and also finds love along the way. Filming on the holiday-themed feature is currently underway in the greater Wilmington area.
- George and Tammy: George & Tammy is produced by Spectrum Originals, MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. Starring Golden Globe® Winner and Oscar® Nominee Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy is a limited TV series for Spectrum Originals, Paramount+ and Paramount Network, that chronicles the country music power couple, George Jones and Tammy Wynette. The production is scheduled to begin in the greater Wilmington area in 2021.
- Hightown – Season 2: From Lionsgate Television and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the second season of Hightown continues the story of a women’s journey to sobriety that is overshadowed by a murder which she feels convinced to solve. As previously announced, the production filmed the second season of the series in southeastern North Carolina from September 2020 through February of 2021.
- Delilah – Season 1: After pausing due to COVID-19, production on the first season of Delilah, a Warner Bros. Television series for the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), wrapped in early 2021. The series features a headstrong, highly principled lawyer in Charlotte who left a demanding white-shoe law firm a decade ago and hung her own shingle so she could make raising her children her top priority. As previously announced, the series filmed in the greater Charlotte area.
- The Black Phone: Blumhouse Entertainment returned to the state with the feature “The Black Phone”, a story about a young boy who fights to escape the clutches of a serial killer with the help of past victims through a magic phone. The production filmed in New Hanover, Brunswick, and Columbus counties under the working title “Static”.
- Welcome to Flatch – Season 1: As previously announced and filmed as “This Country”, Lionsgate Television wrapped principal photography earlier this year on the half-hour mockumentary about a documentary film crew that goes to a small town to study young people and their current concerns. Filming took place in Pender and New Hanover counties and the project is expected to air in 2022 on FOX.
- S.S.: LD Entertainment, whose N.C.-filmed production “Words on Bathroom Walls” was recently released, returned to the Tar Heel State with a new feature-length film “I.S.S.” The thriller features six astronauts living aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and follows their actions after receiving distressing information from Earth that threatens their missions and their lives. This project filmed in Wilmington at EUE/Screen Gems Studios.
- Evolution: Another project that was put on hold due to the coronavirus, “Evolution” is the story of a mom determined to find a way forward for her family when her daredevil teenage son suffers a freak accident, finding hope from the most unexpected source. This feature filmed earlier this year in Catawba, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Iredell, Polk, Rutherford and Wake counties.