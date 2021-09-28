Warehouse and office space in demand as film industry booms in the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington is living up to its name as “Hollywood East” with more than a half dozen films currently in various stages of production.

As of Monday, there were five productions shooting films and two additional projects prepping to film in the coming month according to Johnny Griffin with the Wilmington Film Commission.

“Two are independent feature films and all the rest are series productions,” Griffin said.

All this activity, he says, is big and impressive for Wilmington’s film industry.

While the Cape Fear region was already poised to celebrate its biggest production year ever, Griffin says there are additional projects that may be coming here before the end of the year. This, he says, will make 2021’s figures even more impressive.

At EUE/Screen Gems Studios on N. 23rd Street in Wilmington, there is no room for additional productions right now.

Griffin says that’s because Screen Gems has no space available. He says most movie productions usually maintain some office or warehouse space at the facility even if their productions don’t require use of the facility’s sound stages.

With space in demand, Griffin says three productions right now don’t have any presence at all at Screen Gems.

He says Wilmington lacks available warehouse and office space in which movie production companies typically need for storing props, costumes and support staff.

The in-state spending figure eclipses the state’s previous record of $373 million from 2012, when “Iron Man 3,” “We’re The Millers,” “Revolution,” “Homeland” and “Banshee” were filmed in the state.

To date, major productions that have been awarded N.C. film and entertainment grants for 2021 are as follows: