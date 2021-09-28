Wilmington Boat Show pulls into port Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Boat Show docks at the Wilmington Convention Center Friday bringing vendors from up and down the east coast to help the Cape Fear find new watercraft.

There will be boats, live music, a catch and release pond, food trucks, and the Wilmington Fishing Expo this year.

Show Founder Jacqui McGuinness says “we are thrilled to have a show and appreciate all the dealers and other vendors who are supporting the show.” She adds that “it is important people understand that if they want a boat for next season, this is the time to get it ordered.”

The event begins Friday at noon and continues until Sunday. Parking is free at Battleship Park with a ferry ride across the Cape Fear river for the show.

Tickets are only available online.

Click here for more information on tickets, parking, and the show.