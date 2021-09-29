Brunswick and New Hanover Counties see a positive response from people seeking COVID-19 booster doses

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Just one week after the FDA granted emergency use authorization for a booster dose of Pfizer’s vaccine for certain at-risk groups, New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and Brunswick County Health Services seeing a strong response.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center has already given out 1,150 third doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

- Advertisement -

Vaccines between Monday and Tuesday, Brunswick County Health services has administered more than 680 booster doses, and the department says it has the capacity to administer up to 500 shots a per day.

The CDC has outlined who qualifies to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19.