Calendars featuring local firefighters, puppies available for pre-order

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Some local firefighters and their furry friends are striking a pose for a good cause.
2022 calendars have been produced in partnership with the Local 129 Wilmington Firefighter’s Association.
Proceeds from calendar sales support paws4people, and Wilmington Fire Department’s Crisis Response Facility Dog, RHYS’ Pay-It-Forward campaign to allow paws4people to train the next class of dogs to transform lives.
Photos were taken by Samantha Ann Photography.
Pre-orders are available now through October 15 and are 10% off.
Fundraiser organizers said calendars purchased on pre-orders are guaranteed; non pre-orders will be while supplies last.
You can use the code LOCALDOG for free local pickup in Wilmington. Organizers will contact you when the calendars arrive to arrange a pickup option.