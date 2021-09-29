CFCC announces scholarship honoring Capt. MacAlpine

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A scholarship has been established at Cape Fear Community College to honor the memory of a long-time member of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. David MacAlpine, Sr. was with the sheriff’s office for 30 years. He died on Sept. 17 due to complications from COVID-19. His funeral was held in Wilmington on Tuesday.

The college says the Captain David MacAlpine Memorial Endowed Scholarship will help minority students training for law enforcement careers. The fund was created by a lead gift of $25,000 from Jimmy Hopkins, CFCC trustee, Christopher Dunn, CFCC Foundation board member, and their firm, American Coastal Development.

“Captain MacAlpine served New Hanover County for over 30 years and played a pivotal role in keeping our community safe. He truly believed in the people of New Hanover County,” CFCC President Jim Morton said. “We are so grateful to Mr. Dunn and Mr. Hopkins for spearheading this scholarship effort. Their gift recognizes Captain MacAlpine’s dedication to the area through his career as a law enforcement officer and his work with the Azalea Festival and other community events. Captain MacAlpine exemplified what it means to be truly invested in one’s community, and he worked every day to make New Hanover County a better place to live and work.”