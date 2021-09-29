Could Gabby Petito’s boyfriend be hiding in NC mountains?

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Rumors have been spreading online that Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, could be hiding out in Watauga County.

Laundrie is a person of interest in Petito’s murder, but no one has seen him in more than two weeks.

- Advertisement -

Officials from the Watauga County and Avery County sheriff’s offices said Wednesday they’ve gotten more than a half dozen tips over the last 48 hours.

Watauga County deputies pulled over a car to investigate a possible lead but were not fruitful.

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office said it has been in contact with local, state, and federal partners.

The sheriff’s office’s threat assessment/social media detective is also monitoring posts online and there has been a lot of them on Facebook.

The sheriff said there is currently no reason to believe that Laundrie is in the mountains of North Carolina after Petito was found dead in the Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.

Read more here.